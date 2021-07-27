Dog allegedly stolen from woman in Beaches area

Toronto police are asking the public to help find a dog that was allegedly stolen from a woman in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

A 36-year-old woman was reportedly walking her dog in the Woodbine Avenue and Lakeshore Boulevard area at around 5:30 a.m. when she and a man began having a conversation.

Police say the pair continued to talk near his vehicle when the dog jumped into the minivan to cool off. The man then pushed the woman away and drove off, with the dog inside his vehicle.

The suspect is described as five-feet-four to five-feet-five inches tall, weighing around 150 pounds, with a tanned complexion. He is clean-shaven with dark brown, clean-cut hair. Police say “he spoke with an accent.”

The vehicle he was driving is a newer style minivan, either grey or beige in colour.

The dog is a six-year-old female American bulldog-pitbull mix named Stella. She is grey with white fur on her chest and between her eyes and stands two feet tall. She was wearing a blue leash when she was taken.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.