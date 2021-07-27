Beauchemin-Pinard wins Canada's second judo bronze medal in Tokyo

Canada’s Catherine Beauchemin-Pinard has won Canada’s second judo medal of the Tokyo Olympics with a bronze in the women’s under-63-kilogram competition.

The judoka from St-Hubert, Que., defeated Anriqueli Barrios of Venezuela by waza-ari in extra time.

Beauchemin-Pinard forced Barrios on her back just three minutes into the sudden-death period. The Canadian pumped her fist and yelled in triumph from the mat after the winning attack.

The result comes a day after Jessica Klimkait won Canada’s first ever women’s judo Olympic medal with a bronze in the under-57 kg event.

Beauchemin-Pinard won her first three matches by ippon before losing in the semifinals by waza-ari to five-time world champion Clarisse Agbegnenou of France, who went on to win gold.

Beauchemin-Pinard, a two-time Pan American champion, made her Olympic debut at the 2016 Rio Games, where she lost in the second round.