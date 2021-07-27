Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes.
Beauchemin-Pinard wins Canada's second judo bronze medal in Tokyo
by The Canadian Press
Posted Jul 27, 2021 5:43 am EDT
Last Updated Jul 27, 2021 at 7:11 am EDT
Canada's Catherine Beauchemin-Pinard reacts after defeating Magdalena Krssakova, of Austria, as they compete in the Women Judo 63kg weight class during the Tokyo Olympics in Tokyo, Tuesday, July 27, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
Canada’s Catherine Beauchemin-Pinard has won Canada’s second judo medal of the Tokyo Olympics with a bronze in the women’s under-63-kilogram competition.
The judoka from St-Hubert, Que., defeated Anriqueli Barrios of Venezuela by waza-ari in extra time.
Beauchemin-Pinard forced Barrios on her back just three minutes into the sudden-death period. The Canadian pumped her fist and yelled in triumph from the mat after the winning attack.
The result comes a day after
with a bronze in the under-57 kg event. Jessica Klimkait won Canada’s first ever women’s judo Olympic medal
Beauchemin-Pinard won her first three matches by ippon before losing in the semifinals by waza-ari to five-time world champion Clarisse Agbegnenou of France, who went on to win gold.
Beauchemin-Pinard, a two-time Pan American champion, made her Olympic debut at the 2016 Rio Games, where she lost in the second round.
{* loginWidget *}