Toronto restaurant asks unvaccinated patrons to choose outdoor dining

A Toronto restaurant has asked those who remain without a COVID-19 vaccine to choose outdoor dining out of respect to staff and vaccinated customers.

Owner and chef Anne Sorrenti of Oakwood Hardware Food & Drink in York announced on Instagram on Sunday.

“With the volatility of the weather and our limited capacity to have diners indoors, we ask respectfully that if you are not vaccinated, that you choose outdoor dining when available,” Sorrenti wrote.

“Notice that I said choose – this is on an honour system, and we would hope that people would understand that the well-being of our staff and clientele combined with the precarious nature of lockdowns have us wary.”

Sorrenti explained that the request “is not a debate about vaccine efficacy,” revealing that she and her staff are vaccinated and instead pointed to the absence of a vaccination passport as the reason.

Two weeks ago, the Toronto Region Board of Trade issued a statement calling on the Ford government to introduce and implement a vaccine passport system for non-essential business activity.

“Each business has to make up their own guidelines with regard to vaccinated vs unvaccinated diners indoors,” Sorrenti continued.

“Before you begin to type a response to this post, please be mindful of the fact that this business has endured a myriad of challenges including fire and floods pre-pandemic, so I do not set these parameters without full awareness that it may impact business adversely with some of you.”

Premier Doug Ford reiterated on Monday that Ontario’s government has no plans to execute a vaccine passport, saying the mandate is “up to the federal government.”

“Be that as it may, we require masks indoors and in public spaces when not eating or drinking, contact tracing, and we expect that these minor asks will make us all a little safer,” Sorrenti said.

Ontario entered Step 3 of its reopening plan on July 16 that allowed for the resumption of indoor dining.