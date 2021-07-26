Loading articles...

12-year-old girl missing in Scarborough found safe

Last Updated Jul 26, 2021 at 7:16 pm EDT

A Toronto Police cruiser is seen in an undated photo. (CITYNEWS/Dilshad Burman)

Toronto police say a missing 12-year-old girl has been found safe and well in 55 Division.

The child went missing on Sunday night, in the Morningside Avenue and Sewells Road area of Scarborough and was last seen wearing a pink nightgown with green writing.

Const. David Hopkinson said police launched a Level 2 search, with Level 3 being the highest.

The girl was found safe shortly after 7 p.m. Tuesday.

