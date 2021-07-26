Ontario seeing more wildfires this year, double the 10-year average, officials say

Italian firefighters say raging forest fires in central Sardinia have forced the evacuation of 900 people.

More than 130 forest fires were burning in northwestern Ontario on Sunday.

Ontario officials say the number of northern wildfires this year is double the 10-year average, and the amount of land burned is more than three times the average.

This year there have been 902 wildfires so far, and the 10-year average is 520.

More than 520,000 hectares have been burned this year, and the average is more than 153,000.

The government says the high numbers are a result of extreme drought conditions across most of northern Ontario.

Officials speaking on background say it’s difficult to attribute any specific fire season to climate change since each year varies widely depending on the weather. Climate change is expected to increase the number and risks of fires.

Dr. Courtney Howard is an emergency room physician in Yellowknife. She agrees there’s little data on links between health and wildfire smoke, but she was working in 2014 when massive fires charred the Northwest Territories and says it was challenging to treat the resulting asthma cases.

Air pollution is known to increase deaths from cancer, stroke, heart and lung disease. Howard says the young, elderly or ill should have more options than simply to shelter at home from wildfire smoke.

She says it’s time communities planned clean air shelters or other ventilated infrastructure to adequately protect the most vulnerable.

More than 3,000 people have been evacuated from affected First Nation communities, but the government says 5,000 more may need to leave their homes based on the weather outlook.

Environment Canada says wildfire smoke is affecting air quality and visibility in a stretch of Ontario today.

The weather office has issued an air quality statement for a region spanning from the Toronto area to Algonguin and the Kingston area.

It says smoke is currently “expected or occurring,” and high levels of air pollution are possible as a result.

The agency says smoke plumes could move over southern Ontario from forest fires in the northwest. It says air quality could deteriorate if the smoke goes down to ground level.

Environment Canada says people could experience coughing, throat irritation, headaches or shortness of breath.