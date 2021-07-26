Ontario reports fewest new COVID-19 cases in 2 weeks

Ontario is reporting 119 new COVID-19 cases and three deaths on Monday.

It is the lowest daily increase of new infections in two weeks. The province has reported fewer than 200 cases for 18 straight days.

The test positivity rate is 1.0 per cent, the same as one week ago.

There were over 11,930 tests completed in the last 24-hour period.

Locally, there are 22 new cases in Toronto, 15 in Hamilton, 14 in the Region of Waterloo and 13 in Peel Region.

The active case count in the province decreased by 18 – there were 137 resolved cases.

The rolling seven-day average is at 157 cases, down slightly from one week ago.

There are now 131 people in the ICU with COVID-19 complications and 79 ICU patients on a ventilator.

There were 65,920 COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the last 24-hour period.

As of 8 p.m. Sunday, 80.4 per cent of Ontario residents 12 and older have received at least one dose while 66.7 per cent are now fully vaccinated.

The federal government is expecting about five-million doses of COVID-19 vaccine this week — enough to fully inoculate all eligible Canadians.

This week’s shipments will bring the total number of doses received up to 68-million.

Officials say that will be enough to administer two doses to all 33.2-million Canadians aged 12 and over.

As of Sunday, over 62 per cent of Canadians 12 and up had been fully vaccinated, and over 80 per cent had received at least one dose.