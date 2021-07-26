Loading articles...

More rain to hit China's flood-ravaged Henan province

Last Updated Jul 26, 2021 at 5:56 am EDT

A truck with a banner which reads “Free Assistance” drives through floodwaters in Xinxiang in central China’s Henan province on Sunday, July 25, 2021. Trucks carrying water and food on Sunday streamed into the Chinese city at the center of flooding that killed dozens of people, while soldiers laid sandbags to fill gaps in river dikes that left neighborhoods under water. (AP Photo/Dake Kang)

XINXIANG, China (AP) — Forecasters Monday said more heavy rain is expected in central China’s flood-ravaged Henan province, where the death toll continues to rise.

The Henan provincial meteorological observatory said the hard-hit cities of Xinyang, Zhumadian, Zhoukou, Shangqiu, Kaifeng, Puyang, Xinxiang, Hebi and Anyang are likely to see the heaviest downpours.

That will complicate rescue efforts and attempts to deliver water and food as well as plug gaps in dikes, and will put more pressure on basins used to divert and hold floodwaters.

The Henan government said the number of deaths has risen to 69 with five people missing. The flooding that began July 17 has affected almost 13 million people, collapsed 8,876 homes and caused direct economic losses estimated at 13.9 billion yuan ($2 billion).

Xinxiang and other cities saw floods as the rains moved north from the provincial capital Zhengzhou, where flash floods killed more than 50 people, including 12 in the inundated subway system.

Military helicopters are being used to bring drinking water, medicine, food and other relief items to about 20,000 people in inaccessible areas.

The Associated Press





Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Yesterday at 10:49 PM
CLEARED: #NB404 North of the 401 in the collectors
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated 25 minutes ago
It’s another rather hazy, smoky day #Toronto GTA. Today’s Guaranteed High is 30°C. It will feel like 35. Less humid…
Latest Weather
Read more