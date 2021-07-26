Loading articles...

Will we still use masks when all the mandates expire?

(CITYNEWS/Tony Fera)

In today’s Big Story podcast, masking has become second nature to most of us during the pandemic. But with the end cautiously in sight, how many of us will still cover up once we’re no longer forced to?

In eastern nations like Japan, masking in crowded public spaces in simply part of the culture — especially during flu season. Why hasn’t that taken hold here, and how can masks continue to help us stay safe without remaining a battleground in the culture wars?

GUEST: Dr. Mitsutoshi Horii, professor of Shumei University in Japan

You can subscribe to The Big Story podcast on Apple Podcasts, Google and Spotify.

You can also find it at thebigstorypodcast.ca.

