Industrials, tech push North American stock markets lower in late-morning trading

Last Updated Jul 26, 2021 at 11:42 am EDT

A street sign along Bay Street in Toronto's financial district during the COVID-19 pandemic in Toronto on Tuesday, January 12, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

TORONTO — North American stock markets edge lower in later-morning trading on weakness in the industrial and technology sectors.

The S&P/TSX composite index was down 24.17 points at 20,164.26.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 25.42 points at 35,036.13. The S&P 500 index was down 2.27 points at 4,409.52, while the Nasdaq composite was down 10.11 points at 14,826.88.

The Canadian dollar traded for 79.71 cents US compared with 79.52 cents US on Friday.

The September crude oil contract was down 39 cents at US$71.68 per barrel and the September natural gas contract was down 1.9 cents at US$4.02 per mmBTU.

The August gold contract was down US$3.30 at US$1,798.50 an ounce and the September copper contract was up 17.3 cents at US$4.57 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 26, 2021.

The Canadian Press

