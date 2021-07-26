Loading articles...

Canada to have enough COVID-19 vaccine doses this week to fully immunize all eligible Canadians

People receive their COVID-19 vaccine at the 'hockey hub' mass vaccination facility at the CAA Centre during the COVID-19 pandemic in Brampton, Ont., on Friday, June 4, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

The federal government is expecting about five-million doses of COVID-19 vaccine this week — enough to fully inoculate all eligible Canadians.

This week’s shipments will bring the total number of doses received up to 68-million.

Officials say that will be enough to administer two doses to all 33.2-million Canadians aged 12 and over.

As of Friday, over 57 per cent of Canadians 12 and up had been fully vaccinated, and 79.66 per cent had received at least one dose.

Ontario has now administered nearly 19-million doses of COVID-19 vaccines.

The daily case numbers continue to hold fairly steady, with under 200 new infections a day.

The province reported 172 new COVID cases on Sunday.

No new cases were reported among residents or health-care workers in long-term care homes.

There are 127 people in intensive care units with critical COVID-related illness and 81 people on ventilators.

