Coronavirus public health Q&A with Dr. Vinita Dubey (July 28)

Last Updated Jul 26, 2021 at 6:09 pm EDT

Tune in for a LIVE Q&A with Dr. Vinita Dubey every week.

We know you have questions about the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and we’re working to get you the answers, straight from the most trusted sources.

Toronto’s Associate Medical Officer of Health, Dr. Vinita Dubey, will answer your COVID-19 related questions in a LIVE interview on Wednesday, July 28 at 12:30 p.m. on our YouTube channel as well as here on our website.

Submit your questions in the chat window below or on Twitter using #COVIDquestions.

Note: questions will be moderated before appearing in the chat window below

