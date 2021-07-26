Loading articles...

Canadian Kylie Masse captures silver in 100 metre backstroke

Canada's Kylie Masse competes in the women's 100m backstroke final event during the Tokyo Summer Olympic Games, in Tokyo, Tuesday, July 27, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn

Canadian Kylie Masse has captured silver in the women’s 100-metre backstroke at the Tokyo Olympics.

The two-time world champion in the event finished in 57.72 seconds, behind Australia’s Kaylee McKeown (57.47), who set a new Olympic record. American Regan Smith (58.05) took bronze.

Masse, a 25-year-old from LaSalle, Ont., was in the lead at the 50-metre turn before McKeown came on strong in the end.

The women’s swim team has generated three medals in the first three days of racing, starting with a silver in the freestyle relay and followed by Maggie Mac Neil’s victory in 100-metre butterfly.

Masse tied for Olympic bronze with China’s Fu Yuanhui in Rio in 2016.

The only other women in the world to win multiple career medals in 100-metre backstroke are American Natalie Coughlin, Krisztina Egerszegi of Hungary and Kirsty Coventry of Zimbabwe.

Canada’s Mark Tewksbury won men’s 100-metre backstroke gold in 1992.

More to come

