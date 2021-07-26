Canadian Kylie Masse captures silver in 100 metre backstroke

Canadian Kylie Masse has captured silver in the women’s 100-metre backstroke at the Tokyo Olympics.

The two-time world champion in the event finished in 57.72 seconds, behind Australia’s Kaylee McKeown (57.47), who set a new Olympic record. American Regan Smith (58.05) took bronze.

Masse, a 25-year-old from LaSalle, Ont., was in the lead at the 50-metre turn before McKeown came on strong in the end.

The women’s swim team has generated three medals in the first three days of racing, starting with a silver in the freestyle relay and followed by Maggie Mac Neil’s victory in 100-metre butterfly.

Masse tied for Olympic bronze with China’s Fu Yuanhui in Rio in 2016.

The only other women in the world to win multiple career medals in 100-metre backstroke are American Natalie Coughlin, Krisztina Egerszegi of Hungary and Kirsty Coventry of Zimbabwe.

Canada’s Mark Tewksbury won men’s 100-metre backstroke gold in 1992.

