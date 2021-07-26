Loading articles...

Canada's Jessica Klimkait wins judo bronze

Last Updated Jul 26, 2021 at 6:50 am EDT

Jessica Klimkait, from Whitby, Ont. competes against Poland’s Julia Kowalczyk in quarter-final action in 57kg women’s Judo competition at the Tokyo Olympics, Monday, July 26, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

TOKYO — Canada’s Jessica Klimkait has won bronze in the women’s under-57 kilogram category at the Tokyo Olympics.

The reigning world champion from Whitby, Ont., defeated Kaja Kajzer of Slovenia by waza-ari in a bronze-medal match.

Klimkait missed a chance to add a gold medal to her world championship title when she lost to Sarah Leonie Cysique of France in the semifinals.

Klimkait was defeated by ippon when she was assessed a shido in the golden score period for a false attack. It was Klimkait’s third penalty of the bout, giving Cysique a berth on the gold-medal match.

Klimkait was in fine form before her semifinal loss. She defeated Poland’s Julia Kowalczyk in their quarterfinal bout at the Nippon Budokan.

The victory, her second straight via ippon, came after she beat Bulgaria’s Ivelina Ilieva in the round of 16 earlier in the day.

