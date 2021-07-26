Loading articles...

Canada edges Mexico to capture bronze in women's softball at Tokyo Olympics

Canada's Larissa Franklin, left, celebrate with Jenn Salling who just scored during a softball game against Mexico at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Tuesday, July 27, 2021, in Yokohama, Japan (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

Canada has claimed its first-ever Olympic medal in softball. Kelsey Harshman’s fifth-inning sacrifice fly put the third-ranked Canadians up 3-2 as they edged No. 5 Mexico in the women’s softball bronze-medal game Tuesday at the Tokyo Games.

 

More to come…

