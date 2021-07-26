Amazon posts cryptocurrency-related job, Bitcoin price soars

A job posting at Amazon has investors buying Bitcoin.

The new opportunity, officially designated as “Digital Currency and Blockchain Product Lead”, calls for someone who will leverage Amazon’s domain expertise in blockchain, distributed ledger, central bank digital currencies and cryptocurrency to develop the case for the capabilities which should be developed.

That’s got many thinking Amazon is ready to accept cryptocurrency as payment.

In fairness, Amazon is a big company that backs a broad range of experiments, meaning initiatives cited in job postings don’t always become new products.

But the company confirmed its interest in cryptocurrency – which is popular with younger and tech-savvy shoppers.

Amid speculation that Amazon might accept Bitcoin as a payment option, the cryptocurrency rose as far as 12.5 per cent to hit US$39,850; its highest since mid-June during the Asia session.

Last week, Tesla boss Elon Musk said the carmaker would likely resume accepting Bitcoin once it conducts due diligence on its energy use.