Man charged for allegedly abusing puppy in Ajax

Durham Regional Police have charged a 38-year-old man for causing unnecessary suffering to a dog in Ajax.

Just before 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, police were to a pet supply store in the area of Kingston and Salem Roads for reports of animal cruelty.

Staff members told responding officers they had located a puppy wandering loose in a plaza. A man entered the store claiming to be the dog’s owner and, after being handed the puppy, allegedly struck it in the head with an object and repeatedly assaulted it as he left.

The suspect entered a trailer parked nearby, and after officers attended, the suspect barricaded himself and refused to cooperate with police. A confrontation ensued, and the man was taken into custody.

Police say the puppy was removed by Animal Control and taken to a veterinarian for further examination.

Officers have charged 38-year-old Sheldon McPherson of Ajax with willfully causing unnecessary suffering to an animal and causing an animal to be in distress contrary to the Provincial Animal Welfare Services Act.

McPherson was released on an undertaking.

Anyone with information is asked to contact investigators.

If you think an animal is in distress or is being abused, call 1-833-9-ANIMAL (264625) or visit the provincial website.