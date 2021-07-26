Loading articles...

900 evacuated in Sardinia wildfires; Greece, France send aid

Last Updated Jul 26, 2021 at 8:12 am EDT

Foto Alessandro Tocco - LaPresse 26-07-2021 Provincia - Oristano - Italia cronaca Incendi Provincia di Oristano Nella foto: Canadair a lavoro Photo Alessandro Tocco - LaPresse 26 July 2021 - Oristano - Italy news Sardinia fires - Nella foto: Canadair

MILAN (AP) — Raging forest fires in central Sardinia have forced the evacuation of 900 people as flames threatened some residential areas and others were engulfed by dense smoke, firefighters said Monday.

No deaths or injuries have been reported.

France and Greece dispatched aircraft to help put out wildfires, which have consumed around 20,000 hectares (nearly 50,000 acres) in the province of Oristano.

Firefighters battled all night bringing under control a blaze near the town of Montiferro that displaced 400 residents over the weekend.

The wildfires, which broke out over the weekend, have been spread by dry southerly winds.

The Associated Press



Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 6 minutes ago
EB 401 east of Dixie in the collectors - the right lane is blocked with a stalled truck. #EB401
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 05:35 AM
It’s another rather hazy, smoky day #Toronto GTA. Today’s Guaranteed High is 30°C. It will feel like 35. Less humid…
Latest Weather
Read more