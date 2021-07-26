Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
900 evacuated in Sardinia wildfires; Greece, France send aid
by The Associated Press
Posted Jul 26, 2021 8:11 am EDT
Last Updated Jul 26, 2021 at 8:12 am EDT
MILAN (AP) — Raging forest fires in central Sardinia have forced the evacuation of 900 people as flames threatened some residential areas and others were engulfed by dense smoke, firefighters said Monday.
No deaths or injuries have been reported.
France and Greece dispatched aircraft to help put out wildfires, which have consumed around 20,000 hectares (nearly 50,000 acres) in the province of Oristano.
Firefighters battled all night bringing under control a blaze near the town of Montiferro that displaced 400 residents over the weekend.
The wildfires, which broke out over the weekend, have been spread by dry southerly winds.