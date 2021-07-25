Loading articles...

Unvaccinated may face restrictions in Germany, official says

Last Updated Jul 25, 2021 at 5:42 am EDT

22 July 2021, Berlin: German Chancellor Angela Merkel (CDU) is sitting in the Federal Press Conference and answering questions from the capital's journalists. It is likely to be her last appearance of this kind. Traditionally, she answers questions on all areas of German and international politics at the beginning or end of the summer break. Photo: Wolfgang Kumm/dpa

BERLIN (AP) — German Chancellor Angela Merkel’s chief of staff has warned that restrictions for unvaccinated people may be necessary if case numbers reach new heights in the coming months.

But Helge Braun said in an interview with the newspaper Bild am Sonntag that he doesn’t expect another coronavirus-related lockdown in Germany.

Braun said that unvaccinated people may be barred from entering venues like restaurants, movie theaters and stadiums “because the residual risk is too high.”

Braun said getting vaccinated is important to protect against severe disease and because “vaccinated people will definitely have more freedoms than unvaccinated people.”

Braun said that such policies would be legal because “the state has the responsibility to protect the health of its citizens.”

Germany’s vaccine efforts have slowed in recent weeks and that has led to discussions about how to encourage those who haven’t yet received a vaccine to do so. More than 60% of the German population has received at least one dose while over 49% are fully vaccinated.

The Associated Press

