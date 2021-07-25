Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes.
Quebecers vaccinated against COVID-19 can register in Loto-Québec draws
by The Canadian Press
Posted Jul 25, 2021 10:52 am EDT
Last Updated Jul 25, 2021 at 10:56 am EDT
MONTREAL — Quebec is starting its own vaccination lottery in an attempt to get 75 per cent of its eligible population fully immunized against COVID-19 by the end of August.
Any Quebecer who received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine can register starting today in Loto-Québec draws, which will take place each Friday in August.
Eligible people can win up to a $150,000 prize or a $10,000 scholarship by registering online.
A $1-million grand prize will also be drawn on Sep. 3, along with 16 $20,000 scholarships among Quebecers who are fully vaccinated by Aug. 31.
The site, however, indicates that it was under maintenance today as people tried to register.
The province’s public health institute says, as of Thursday, 83 per cent of Quebecers over the age of 12 had received at least one dose and 59.8 per cent were fully vaccinated.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published on July 25, 2021.
The Canadian Press
