Poor air quality in Toronto, GTA due to smoke from northwest forest fires: Environment Canada

Environment Canada has issued special air quality advisories for Toronto due to smoke which it says has blown in from wildfires burning in Ontario's northwest. Jill Taylor/680 NEWS

Environment Canada has issued a special air quality statement for southern Ontario including the City of Toronto and the Greater Toronto Area.

The agency says smoke from active forest fires in northwestern Ontario may affect areas in the south of the province, leading to poor air quality and reduced visibility.

Air pollutions levels could be higher due to a combination of smoke and ground level ozone and these conditions will likely extend into Monday.

“If you or those in your care are exposed to wildfire smoke, consider taking extra precautions to reduce your exposure,” the agency warned. “Wildfire smoke is a constantly-changing mixture of particles and gases which includes many chemicals that can be harmful to your health.”

