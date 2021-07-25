Loading articles...

Ontario ticket holder wins Saturday's $6 million Lotto 649 jackpot

Last Updated Jul 25, 2021 at 4:56 am EDT

TORONTO — The $6 million jackpot in Saturday’s Lotto 649 draw was won by a ticket holder in Ontario.

And the draw’s guaranteed $1 million prize went to a lottery player in Quebec.

The jackpot for the next Lotto 649 draw on July 28 will be an estimated $5 million.

The Canadian Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Yesterday at 11:51 PM
COLLISION: WB QEW at Dorval the HOV lane and 3 left lanes are blocked due to a crash #QEW
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Yesterday at 11:52 PM
@ItsJennyJ @CityNatasha @weathernetwork @WeatherOntario Thank you for sharing! It's a real soaker!
Latest Weather
Read more