Ontario reports 172 new cases of COVID-19, 2 new deaths Sunday

Ontario reported 172 new cases of COVID-19 Sunday, a slight increase from the 170 new cases reported Saturday.

“Locally, there are 48 new cases in Toronto, 23 in Peel Region, 11 in Durham Region and 11 in Hamilton,” Health Minister Christine Elliott said in a tweet Sunday.

Two new coronavirus-related fatalities were also reported, bringing the total number of COVID-19 deaths to 9,313 people.

The total number of coronavirus cases since tracking began in 2020 now stands at 549,328, with 538,565 cases considered resolved.

On the vaccine front, the government said around 103,812 doses of a COVID-19 vaccine were administered yesterday. The total number of doses administered now stands at 18,952,473.

Over 13,900 tests were completed during this reporting period, the government added.