Off-duty York police officer killed in motorcycle crash: Chief

An off-duty York Regional Police officer has been killed in a motorcycle collision, Chief Jim MacSween said Sunday.

“It is with great sadness that we share the off-duty passing of @YRP Staff Sergeant Craig Heatley,” MacSween said in a tweet.

MacSween said the collision occurred in Meaford, Ont., which is about 88 kilometres northwest of Barrie.

Heatley died of his injuries, but his wife survived the collision and is in serious, but stable condition, he added.

The officer was a 31-year veteran of the police service.

“Craig was both a valued @YRP member and dear friend with whom I’ve worked & played hockey,” MacSween said. “He will be remembered for his jovial personality, sense of humour & passion for policing.”

The cause of the crash is under investigation.