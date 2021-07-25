MUST-WATCH: The Purge, He-Man, and Ted Lasso in the Top 10!

We’ve got the latest film from A24 and a sequel to a classic 80s animated show entering the MUST-WATCH Top 10 this week! But a popular American football coach across the Atlantic is also returning, and we’ve got the latest film in a very popular horror franchise. What could take the top spot this week?

Zola



Streaming platform: VOD/Theatres

Starting with possibly the first film to be adapted from a Twitter thread!

Zola is the newest film from A24, and it’s directed by Janicza Bravo (who previously directed the film Lemon). This film is an adaptation of an infamous Twitter thread in which the thread’s writer Aziah King (more commonly known as Zola, and played here by Taylour Paige from Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom and Jean of the Joneses) fell out with a friend. This thread shows the story of how two women met, worked together as strippers and escorts on a road trip to Florida, before heading their separate ways. Also featuring Riley Keough (from Magic Mike and American Honey), Nicholas Braun (from Succession and Sky High) and Colman Domingo (also from Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom and Euphoria), this film is sure to shock and entertain!

You can watch it on your VOD service of choice now, including the digital TIFF Bell Lightbox! Alternatively, you could go see it in theatres!

Masters of the Universe: Revelation



Streaming platform: Netflix

Here’s something for kids of the 80s to watch with their kids!

Masters of the Universe: Revelation was developed by Kevin Smith, a famous American indie director who created Clerks, Chasing Amy, and Red State. This new animated show is a sequel to the original show He-Man and the Masters of the Universe, and it follows a battle between He-Man (voiced by Chris Wood of the Carrie Diaries) and Skeletor (voiced by Mark Hamill of the Star Wars franchise) which led to Eternia being pushed to the brink of destruction. This also resulted in the splitting of the Sword of Power. Now Teela (played by Sarah Michelle Gellar of Buffy the Vampire Slayer) has to re-unite the Masters of the Universe, and perhaps even team up with some bad guys, to save Eternia, magic, and life itself.

This show is set to come out on Netflix in two parts. The first part, which is 5 episodes, is out now!

The Forever Purge



Streaming platform: VOD/Theatres

Sometimes the pressure is building up, and you just need a release. The Purge films are great for that!

The Forever Purge is the fifth film in the franchise, and a direct sequel to the third film (Election Year). Starring Ana de la Reguera (from Eastbound & Down as well as Army of the Dead), Tenoch Huerta (from Bel Canto and Tigers Are Not Afraid), and Josh Lucas (from A Beautiful Mind and Ford v Ferrari), this film shows the Purge reinstated after a period of time in which the Purge was outlawed. After this newest night of compete crime has concluded, people return to working like normal only to be attacked by Purgers once again. As the main characters attempt to escape their ranch for Mexico, they realize a group of pro-Purge supporters have decided to adopt a ‘forever purge’ in which they can rid themselves of any deplorables however they see fit.

You can watch this film on your VOD service of choice now, or in theatres!

Jolt



Streaming platform: Amazon Prime Video

If you’re more in the mood for stylized action, here’s something for you!

Jolt is a new action film starring Kate Beckinsale (from the Underworld series and The Last Days of Disco). She plays a woman who has a rather unique condition, where minor grievances can set her off in a violent murderous rampage. She manages this with the help of an electrical vest, a sort of self-administered shock treatment. She ends up going on a date with a man (Jai Courtney from Suicide Squad) and finds joy in connecting with him. She wakes up the next morning to find him dead, and decides it’s time to go on the warpath. This film also stars David Bradley (from the Harry Potter series and Broadchurch), Bobby Cannavale (from Boardwalk Empire and The Irishman) and Laverne Cox (from Orange is the New Black and Promising Young Woman).

You can watch it on Amazon Prime Video now!

Ted Lasso (Season 2)



Streaming platform: Apple TV+

Lastly, the return of the best American football coach working on an English football team!

Jason Sudeikis (from Colossal and We’re the Millers) returns as Ted Lasso, the AFC Richmond coach hoping to lead the team to a championship, despite not completely understanding the sport. This new season sees him hoping to end a streak of draws for the team by instilling some new blood. This season also teased the debut of ‘Led Tasso,’ the evil version of the coach. Featuring the return of team owner Rebecca Welton (played by Hannah Waddingham from Game of Thrones) and Keeley Jones (played by Juno Temple from Vinyl), this new season is sure to warm your heart and keep you entertained!

The first episode is available on Apple TV+ now, with episodes coming out weekly!

680 NEWS’ MUST WATCH TOP 10

10. Never Have I Ever (Season 2) – Netflix

9. I Think You Should Leave (Season 2) – Netflix

8. Jolt – Amazon Prime Video

7. Black Widow – Disney+

6. A Quiet Place Part II – VOD/Theatres

5. Masters of the Universe: Revelation – Netflix

4. The Forever Purge – VOD/Theatres

3. Space Jam: A New Legacy – VOD/Theatres

2. Ted Lasso (Season 2) – Apple TV+

1. Zola – VOD/Theatres