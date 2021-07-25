Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes.
More than 250 wildfires continue to burn in British Columbia
by The Canadian Press
Posted Jul 25, 2021 11:37 am EDT
Last Updated Jul 25, 2021 at 11:42 am EDT
VANCOUVER — The BC Wildfire Service says there are 257 wildfires currently burning in the province.
That’s one fewer than Saturday’s update, but down from about 300 earlier in the week.
There are now 58 evacuation orders in place, affecting about 4,400 properties.
Another nearly 17,500 properties are on evacuation alert, meaning residents have been told to be ready to leave on short notice.
One hundred firefighters from Mexico arrived Saturday to help fight the blazes, and British Columbia’s public safety minister thanked them for their support.
Despite the drop in the number of active wildfires, Mike Farnworth says there is challenging weather in the forecast for the foreseeable future.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 25, 2021.
The Canadian Press
