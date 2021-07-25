Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes.
Margaret Mac Neil captures Canada's first gold medal of Tokyo Games
by News Staff and The Canadian Press
Posted Jul 25, 2021 9:45 pm EDT
Last Updated Jul 25, 2021 at 10:02 pm EDT
Margaret Mac Neil of Canada competes in the women's 100m butterfly semifinal during the Tokyo Olympics in Tokyo, Japan on Sunday, July 25, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn
Margaret Mac Neil won the women’s 100 metre butterfly event to capture Canada’s first gold medal of the Tokyo Olympics.
Mac Neil, who was part of the silver medal winning women’s 4 x 100-metre freestyle relay team, swam a strong second length to finish first in a time of 55.59 seconds.
Zhang Yufei of China took silver and Emma McKeon of Australia won the bronze.
American Torri Huske finished fourth by one-hundredth of a second, denying the U.S. team a medal in the pool for the first time in the swimming competition.
Defending champion and world-record holder Sarah Sjöström of Sweden was seventh.
Mac Neil became Canada’s first multi-medallist in Tokyo following a silver medal in the women’s 4×100 freestyle relay in the first day of finals.
The 21-year-old from London, Ont., was a surprise winner of the 100-metre butterfly at the 2019 world championship in Gwangju, South Korea, where she bested Sjoestroem.
Mac Neil, a senior at the University of Michigan, is also a two-time NCAA champion in freestyle and butterfly.
