Child in critical condition after drowning incident in Burlington

A child is in critical condition following a drowning incident at a home in Burlington.

Halton police say they were called to a home in the area of Headon Road and Upper Middle Road just before 2 p.m. following reports a child had drowning in a swimming pool.

“Police and Paramedics were quickly on scene. Lifesaving measures were performed. The child was transported to hospital where they remain in a critical condition,” read a brief statement from police, which did not specify the age or gender of the child.

Police add they are still trying to determine the circumstances surrounding the drowning.