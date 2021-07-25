Loading articles...

Bus swerves off road in Croatia; 10 killed, 30 injured

Last Updated Jul 25, 2021 at 3:56 am EDT

ZAGREB, Croatia (AP) — A bus swerved off a highway and crashed in Croatia early Sunday, killing 10 people and injuring at least 30 others, police said.

The crash happened at around 6 a.m. (0400 GMT; 12 a.m. EDT) near the town of Slavonski Brod on the highway between the capital, Zagreb, and the Serbian border. The bus could be seen on its side in the grass near the edge of the road.

Police said the bus had Kosovo license plates. They say the injured have been transferred to the hospital in Slavonski Brod. No further details were immediately available.

The Associated Press

