Wheelchair user struck by vehicle near Royal York and Bloor Street West, police say

A Toronto Police cruiser is seen in an undated photo. CITYNEWS/Dilshad Burman

Toronto police are investigating after a woman who was using a wheelchair was struck by a vehicle Saturday.

Police said they were called at around 1:11 p.m. to the Royal York Road and Bloor Street West area for a report of a collision.

Toronto Paramedic Services said they transported a woman in her 50s with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

No other information has been released by the police at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the police directly. Tips can also be left anonymously with Crime Stoppers.

 

