Police seek suspect after officer allegedly assaulted during protest outside police station

Police are searching for a suspect they allege assaulted a police officer during a protest outside of 14 Division police station on July 22, 2021. (H-O/TPS)

Toronto police say they are searching for a suspect they allege assaulted a police officer during a protest last week.

On July 22 at around 6:22 p.m. police officers were monitoring a large crowd outside the 14 Division Police station, located at 350 Dovercourt Road.

Police allege the crowd became hostile and a person threw an object at one of the officers.

An officer was hit, and was treated for his injuries, police said.

Police have released several photos, which can be viewed below.

The photos appear to show a person wearing blue jeans, a blue hoodie with a logo and a black hat. The suspect was also wearing a black mask and sunglasses.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the police directly. Tips can also be left anonymously with Crime Stoppers.

