Ontario reports drop in new COVID-19 cases, 3 more deaths

Ontario is reporting 170 new COVID-19 cases and three new deaths on Saturday.

It represents a drop in cases after the highest number of new infections in more than two weeks were reported on Friday.

There were 19,100 tests completed in the last 24-hour period.

The test positivity rate is 0.8 per cent, down slight from 0.9 per cent yesterday.

Locally, there are 44 new cases in Toronto, 26 in Peel Region, 15 in the Region of Waterloo, and 17 in Hamilton.

The active case count in the province increased by 20 – there were 150 resolved cases.

ICU numbers continue to drop, down four from Friday, dropping to the lowest point since mid-November with 132 patients.

There were nearly 125,000 COVID-19 vaccinations administered yesterday.

As of 8 p.m. Friday, 80.2 per cent of Ontario residents 12 and older have received at least one dose while 65.6 per cent are now fully vaccinated.

The City of Toronto is holding a special vaccination clinic taking place at Mel Lastman Square in North York this weekend.

The clinic – dubbed ‘Vax the North’ – is designed to help boost COVID-19 vaccine rates in the area. The city says the biggest lag in vaccination rate lies within the 18 to 45 age group.