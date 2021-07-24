One in custody after man set on fire during alleged assault in London

A man in London, Ont., is in hospital with life-threatening injuries after police found him on fire following an alleged assault.

London Police say they were called about an “altercation” between several people in the area of Thompson Road and Jaqueline Street just after 5 p.m. on Saturday evening. When they arrived, they found a man on fire.

They say officers extinguished the blaze, and the man was taken to hospital in life-threatening condition.

Police say a London man has been arrested and there is no ongoing threat to public safety.

There’s no word on what charges he may face.