No winning ticket for Friday's $10 million Lotto Max jackpot

Last Updated Jul 24, 2021 at 4:42 am EDT

TORONTO —
No winning ticket was sold for the $10 million jackpot in Friday’s Lotto Max draw.

The jackpot for the next draw on July 27 will be an estimated $15 million.

The Canadian Press

