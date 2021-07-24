Man wanted after woman punched in the face, choked until she was unconscious, Toronto police say

Toronto police are searching for a man they allege violently assaulted a woman last weekend.

Police said they were called on July 4 at around 6:30 p.m. to the Old Weston Road and St. Clair Avenue West area for a report of an assault.

Investigators allege a man pushed the victim to the ground and punched her in the face. He also choked her until she fell unconscious.

When the woman regained consciousness, police said she was again punched several times in the face.

“The man then damaged the woman’s property and stole money from her before fleeing the area,” police said in a news release Saturday.

Investigators said the alleged suspect and the victim are known to each other.

Police said they are searching for 34-year-old Toronto resident Du Van Duong. He is wanted on six charges ranging from assault to theft.

“He is described as five-foot-ten-inches tall, with a medium build, bald, and has brown eyes,” police said. “He was last seen wearing a dark-coloured tracksuit and shoes.”

Van Duong may be in the Oshawa area, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the police directly. Tips can also be left anonymously with Crime Stoppers.