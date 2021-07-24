Loading articles...

Man arrested after pickup truck crashes into Montreal business, police say

Last Updated Jul 24, 2021 at 11:12 am EDT

MONTREAL — A man was arrested for possible drunk driving after his vehicle crashed into a store in Montreal.

An emergency call was placed at about 2:30 a.m., indicating that a pickup truck smashed into a business front door in the Rivière-des-Prairies area of Montreal.

Montreal police arrived at the scene and found the 33-year-old man without any visible injuries.

Montreal police spokeswoman Caroline Chèvrefils says the man appeared to be intoxicated and was transported to a detention centre for a breathalyzer test.

Chèvrefils says that the store damages were mostly found inside, without specifying the name of the business.

The investigation is ongoing and charges are yet to be laid.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published on July 24, 2021.

The Canadian Press

