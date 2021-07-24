Loading articles...

Iran state news: Bandits kill 4 troops near Pakistan border

Last Updated Jul 24, 2021 at 8:26 am EDT

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Armed bandits killed four members of Iran’s elite Revolutionary Guard in fighting in a southern province, the official IRNA news agency reported Saturday.

The report said the clash between Guard members and the bandits happened Friday night in the Gounic district of Sistan and Baluchistan province. The site of the fighting is some 1,250 kilometers (775 miles) southeast of the capital Tehran. It did not elaborate.

The province has been the scene of occasional clashes between Baluch militants and Iranian forces. Security forces have also fought with drug traffickers in the province, which is on a major smuggling route for Afghan opium and heroin.

In April, Guard members shot dead three militants and dismantled their cell in the province.

The Associated Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Just moments ago
#WB401 approaching Guelph Line - collision blocks 2 right lanes.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 07:28 AM
Retweeted @CarlHLam: Everyone in the GTA is under a Special Weather Statement. Active weather comes our way later this afternoon and into the even…
Latest Weather
Read more