Fire in Chinese warehouse kills 14, injures 26

Last Updated Jul 24, 2021 at 11:42 pm EDT

BEIJING (AP) — A fire at a warehouse in China’s northeast killed 14 people and injured 26, a state news agency reported.

The fire broke out Saturday afternoon at the warehouse in an industrial park in Changchun in Jilin province, the Xinhua News Agency said.

It said the cause was under investigation.

The Associated Press

