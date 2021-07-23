Yorkie that protected 10-year-old owner in coyote attack now recovering at home

A brave little dog that fiercely fought off a coyote in Scarborough to save her 10-year-old owner is now home, after receiving more than $6,000 worth of treatment in the canine ICU.

Macy, a 10-pound Yorkie, was out for a morning walk Tuesday with Lily Kwan, when the pair was chased down by a coyote.

This particular coyote had been spotted roaming their neighbourhood near Warden and St. Clair Avenues over the past year, leaving residents on edge.

Macy suffered eight to 10 bite wounds in Tuesday’s attack and has spent the last three days in an animal hospital after undergoing surgery. A GoFundMe set up by the family to help pay for Macy’s medical bills has now raised more than $24,000.

“We are truly blessed that your thoughts and prayers are with Macy throughout her recovery journey. It will be a long one. She is now resting peacefully at home in her favourite bed,” Lily’s mother Dorothy Kwan said in a post.

Video surveillance from Kwan’s neighbour captured the attack in its entirety.

Warning: Video contains graphic content that some might find disturbing. Viewer discretion is advised

Wildlife advocates previously told 680 NEWS it is likely the coyote in question attacked because the animal and others are being fed by residents.

“His behaviour has changed because of the feeding,” said Nathalie Karvonen, executive director of the Toronto Wildlife Centre.

“A ‘normal’, unfed coyote would likely have acted very differently in this situation and probably would have just run off,” she said. “The feeders are endangering people, pets and the coyotes themselves.”

Despite a series of sightings and incidents involving what is believed to be a family group of coyotes in the area, the city of Toronto told CityNews an attack or bite on another animal is not grounds for removal.

“Where a coyote is injured or sick, the City will investigate to determine whether the coyote can recover on its own or needs to be captured and brought to a wildlife rehabilitation facility,” a spokesperson said in a statement.