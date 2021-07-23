Loading articles...

Police investigating drive-by shooting in Toronto's east end

Police are investigating a reported shooting in the City's east end. Hugues Cormier/CityNews

Toronto police are investigating an alleged gunfight that took place Friday afternoon in a busy area in the east end.

Const. Laura Brabant says police responded to reports of shots fired just before 2:00 p.m. in the Durnford and Rylander area, near Hwy. 401 East and Sheppard Avenue.

Brabant says the occupants of two vehicles began shooting at each other.

“Police responded to the area, and we did speak to witnesses on scene, Brabant says. “We have also located evidence of gunfire, some shell casings were located in the area the reported shooting.”

Brabant says officers have not located any victims of the shooting.

There is a park, plaza and school where the shooting took place, and Brabant says it would have been busy at the time, adding it is fortunate the gunfire struck no innocent bystanders.

Anyone with information or dashcam footage is urged to contact the police.

