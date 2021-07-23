Loading articles...

Toronto hospital network to require regular COVID tests for unvaccinated staff

Last Updated Jul 23, 2021 at 6:53 pm EDT

Tamara Dus, director of University Health Network Safety Services, administers a Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at a hospital in Toronto on Monday, Dec. 14, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn

A major Toronto hospital network is introducing a policy that requires unvaccinated staff to take a COVID-19 test at home before coming to work.

University Health Network says it began communicating with staff about the policy in June and aims to have it fully implemented by Aug. 9.

Staff must report whether they have been vaccinated against COVID-19, if they have a medical exemption, if they’ve declined to share their status or if they won’t be vaccinated.

Employees who aren’t vaccinated, as well as those who won’t share their status, will be given at-home COVID-19 tests to be completed and reported 48 hours before coming to work.

Spokeswoman Gillian Howard says between 85 and 90 per cent of full-time staff are vaccinated.

She says the hospital network is taking extra time to confirm that part-time and casual staff are aware of the requirement.

||||
Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Today at 06:21 PM
Vehicle into the ditch #EB401 approaching Toronto Rd in #PortHope. Motorists slowing to look. #CottageCountryTraffic
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 04:46 PM
Heavy downpours with tomorrow's storms mostly for southwestern Ontario, but also around Niagara
Latest Weather
Read more