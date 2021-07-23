Toronto hospital network to require regular COVID tests for unvaccinated staff

A major Toronto hospital network is introducing a policy that requires unvaccinated staff to take a COVID-19 test at home before coming to work.

University Health Network says it began communicating with staff about the policy in June and aims to have it fully implemented by Aug. 9.

Staff must report whether they have been vaccinated against COVID-19, if they have a medical exemption, if they’ve declined to share their status or if they won’t be vaccinated.

Employees who aren’t vaccinated, as well as those who won’t share their status, will be given at-home COVID-19 tests to be completed and reported 48 hours before coming to work.

Spokeswoman Gillian Howard says between 85 and 90 per cent of full-time staff are vaccinated.

She says the hospital network is taking extra time to confirm that part-time and casual staff are aware of the requirement.