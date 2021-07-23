Loading articles...

Top 20 Global Concert Tours from Pollstar

Last Updated Jul 23, 2021 at 3:56 pm EDT

The Top 20 Global Concert Tours ranks artists by average box office gross per city and includes the average ticket price for shows Worldwide. The list is based on data provided to the trade publication Pollstar by concert promoters and venue managers. Week of (Month, Date) 2019 :

1. “In Real Life Comedy Tour” / Mike Epps; $1,044,077; $100.66.

2. Toby Keith; $378,517; $68.77.

3. Little Big Town; $336,085; $71.84.

4. Cody Johnson; $225,104; $45.48.

5. Jamey Johnson; $181,580; $41.07.

6. Deadmau5; $179,905; $33.32.

7. Styx; $168,077; $68.84.

8. Blues Traveler; $158,515; $61.45.

9. Pablo López; $149,362; $53.49.

10. Koe Wetzel; $144,942; $41.02.

11. Foreigner; $143,039; $68.01.

12. Goose; $141,973; $51.30.

13. The Beach Boys; $130,850; $80.55.

14. Jo Koy; $125,766; $55.01.

15. Tenth Avenue North; $109,536; $28.63.

16. Daniel Sloss; $95,072; $37.65.

17. Aaron Lewis; $95,054; $52.29.

18. MercyMe; $93,436; $40.57.

19. Robert Earl Keen; $86,512; $59.75.

20. Old Crow Medicine Show; $85,531; $75.83.___

The Associated Press

