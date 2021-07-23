Loading articles...

Woman dead after stabbing near Black Creek and Lawrence

Last Updated Jul 23, 2021 at 5:53 am EDT

File image of Toronto Police Service vehicle. (CITYNEWS/Dilshad Burman)

A woman is dead after a stabbing overnight in the city’s northwest end.

Emergency crews were called to the scene on Culford Road near Black Creek Drive and Lawrence Avenue West just before 3 a.m. on Friday.

Officers found the victim suffering from critical injuries. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Her death is being treated as suspicious.

One person has been taken into custody.

More to come

