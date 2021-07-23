Premiers, state leaders call for open U.S.-Canada border

REGINA — Two Canadian provincial premiers and the leaders of three U.S. states are calling for the re-opening of the border between the two countries.

Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe, his Alberta counterpart Jason Kenney, and the governors of North Dakota, Montana and Idaho have written the heads of their two countries to ask for the move.

The letter says the time has come for citizens to be able to move freely over the border to resume trade and tourism.

It says the current restrictions are unnecessary delays and that the states and provinces are managing their COVID-19 infections.

Canada has said it will begin easing entry for Americans on Aug. 9 while the U.S. has said it will wait until at least Aug. 21.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 23, 2021.

The Canadian Press