Loading articles...

Pedestrian struck, killed by driver in east end

Last Updated Jul 23, 2021 at 10:10 pm EDT

A man in his 60s was struck and killed by a driver in Scarborough. CITYNEWS/Rick Helinski

A man is dead after being struck by a driver in the city’s east end.

Police say they were called to the area of Midland Avenue and Kingston Road just after 9 p.m. following reports a car had struck a pedestrian.

When they arrived they found a man trapped under the car suffering from life-threatening injuries. He was later pronounced dead at the scene.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Today at 09:27 PM
#CityStreets
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 04:46 PM
Heavy downpours with tomorrow's storms mostly for southwestern Ontario, but also around Niagara
Latest Weather
Read more