Mostly spectator-free opening ceremony set to kick off pandemic-delayed Tokyo 2020

The pandemic-delayed Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 officially get underway Friday with a largely spectator-free opening ceremony.

The stands at Tokyo’s Olympic Stadium will be empty save for a handful of officials, guests and members of the media as the festivities begin at 8 p.m. local time (7 a.m. ET).

Even the number of athletes participating is likely to be smaller than most years, due to strict COVID-19 protocols at the Olympic Village.

The Canadian Olympic Committee said Thursday that only a small contingent of 30 to 40 athletes — roughly a tenth of the total delegation — will take part.

Athletes aren’t allowed into the village until five days before they compete, so fewer Canadian athletes will physically be in the village.

Many of them will be too close to the start of their competition to file in behind flagbearers Miranda Ayim of the women’s basketball team and men’s rugby sevens co-captain Nathan Hirayama.

The Canadian squad is made up of 370 athletes — the nation’s largest since 1984.

“Due to the Olympic Village arrival rules outlined in the Tokyo 2020 Playbooks, athletes are only arriving in the Village five days before they compete. This means that there are less athletes in the Village and that most of them are on the verge of competing. The focus of Team Canada remains on safety, performance, and adhering to the letter and spirit of the Tokyo 2020 Playbooks,” said Eric Myles, COC chief sport officer.

The opening ceremony was rocked by an 11th-hour scandal on Thursday, when the director was fired over a Holocaust joke he made during a comedy show in 1998.

Earlier this week, a composer whose music is expected to be used at the ceremony was forced to resign because of past bullying of his classmates.

19 new Games-related COVID-19 cases

Just hours out from Friday’s opening ceremony, the Tokyo Olympics announced 19 new COVID-19 cases, including three athletes, bringing the total related to the 2020 Games since July 1 to 106.

The news also comes after Japan saw its highest case count Thursday — 1,979 — since 2,044 were recorded on Jan. 15.

The country’s Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga and the International Olympic Committee have been determined to hold the Olympics despite the pandemic. Suga placed Tokyo under a state of emergency on July 12, but cases have continued to rise.

Fans have been barred from all Olympic venues in the Tokyo area, with limited capacity at some outlying sites.

As of Thursday, Japan had reported about 853,000 cases and 15,100 confirmed deaths from COVID-19 with about 23 per cent of its citizens fully vaccinated.

