Trans-Canada Highway stretch in B.C. makes list of world's most dangerous roads
by Kayla Butler
Posted Jul 23, 2021 9:05 am EDT
Last Updated Jul 23, 2021 at 11:19 am EDT
Map of the Trans-Canada Highway between Golden and Revelstoke, B.C.
GOLDEN, B.C. – There’s a
new survey looking at the world’s most deadly roads–and one road from Canada is on the list.
According to the insurance company that conducted the study, Budget Direct, Canada’s most dangerous road is a portion of the Trans-Canada Highway in B.C. between Golden and Revelstoke.
There have been 38 fatal crashes on that stretch between 2004 and 2013.
A stretch of the Trans-Canada Highway between Golden and Revelstoke, B.C. has made a list of most dangerous roads in the world. The study was done by Budget Direct. (CREDIT: Budget Direct)
The stats were compiled by insurance companies and government websites around the world.
Thirteen roads in North America made the list.
And while that portion of the TransCanada is definitely sketchy, it’s pretty tame compared to Bolivia’s death road–a 10-foot wide road with a sheer drop on one side.
Between 200 and 300 people perish on that road every year.
Eight roads in South America made the list, as did 40 from Europe, 12 from the Middle East and Central Asia, 21 from the rest of Asia and Oceana, and another 21 from Africa.
{* loginWidget *}