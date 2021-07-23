How the Blue Jays finally came home

In today’s Big Story podcast, their last game in Toronto was in September of 2019. Since then, the Blue Jays have been on one of sports longest odysseys—playing home games as the road team, then in Buffalo, then Florida and back to Buffalo again, waiting for permission to enter Canada.

That finally changes next week as the team comes home on July 30. The exemption that allows them to do so is the result of months of back and forth between the team and the government. And it could provide an emotional boost for a country that needs one, and a team that could use a real home crowd behind it for a pennant race.

GUEST: Shi Davidi, Sportsnet

