Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
We use cookies (why?) You can change cookie preferences. Continued site use signifies consent.
Pedestrian struck and killed by GO train in Burlington
by News Staff
Posted Jul 23, 2021 7:21 am EDT
Last Updated Jul 23, 2021 at 7:40 am EDT
A GO Train operated by Metrolinx on the Lakeshore line in Burlington, Ont., February 18, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Stephen C. Host
The Lakeshore West GO train line is experiencing delays after a pedestrian was struck and killed by a train on Friday morning.
The person was hit and killed by the 5:25 a.m. train just east of Aldershot GO station. There are currently no Lakeshore West trains running west of Burlington GO.
Halton Police are on scene investigating and GO Transit says trains will not be able to move through the area until the investigation is complete. They say riders can expect significant delays and possible cancellations.
The Hamilton GO Centre 6:55 a.m. train has been replaced with GO bus service that will be making all station stops to Port Credit GO, customers can connect with train service to Union Station.
The West Harbour GO 7:13 a.m. train will start at Burlington GO with a departure time of 7:31 a.m., making all station stops to Union Station.
Very sad to confirm that the person struck by the GO train early this morning did not survive. Thinking about the crew & our passengers, as well as the loved ones who will receive such awful news today. First responders are on site & service recovery plan is in place with buses https://t.co/RY5dXPGXyb