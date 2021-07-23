Pedestrian struck and killed by GO train in Burlington

The Lakeshore West GO train line is experiencing delays after a pedestrian was struck and killed by a train on Friday morning.

The person was hit and killed by the 5:25 a.m. train just east of Aldershot GO station. There are currently no Lakeshore West trains running west of Burlington GO.

Halton Police are on scene investigating and GO Transit says trains will not be able to move through the area until the investigation is complete. They say riders can expect significant delays and possible cancellations.

The Hamilton GO Centre 6:55 a.m. train has been replaced with GO bus service that will be making all station stops to Port Credit GO, customers can connect with train service to Union Station.

The West Harbour GO 7:13 a.m. train will start at Burlington GO with a departure time of 7:31 a.m., making all station stops to Union Station.