CN Tower welcomes back guests for the 1st time in months

An iconic Toronto landmark is ready to open for the first in nearly a year.

The CN Tower will welcome visitors on Friday for the first time since the summer of 2020.

Guests will be able to visit the attraction starting this morning – it will be open daily from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Timed tickets for the observation levels are now available online. The edgewalk is also back on Friday and bookings can be made on the website.

The tower’s 360 restaurant will reopen on July 29.

Mayor John Tory will be outside the CN Tower for an announcement ahead of the reopening.

He will be joined by the federal Minister of Public Services and Procurement Anita Anand.